Tulsa Fire Department rescue man from burning house

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters rescued a man from a burning house on Tuesday morning.

A 911 caller reported a house fire near 5th and Madison and a man still inside the home. Fire crews responded and started fighting the fire, a second engine took over rescue duties and located the man in the home and took him to the hospital.

Crews got the fire under control after that.

