Tulsa Fire Department rescue man from burning house

Posted at 8:36 AM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 09:36:28-05

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters rescued a man from a burning house on Tuesday morning.

A 911 caller reported a house fire near 5th and Madison and a man still inside the home. Fire crews responded and started fighting the fire, a second engine took over rescue duties and located the man in the home and took him to the hospital.

Crews got the fire under control after that.

