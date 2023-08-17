Tulsa Fire Department launches new mobile response unit for downtown

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department introduces its second Alternate Response Team, or ART-2.

This one will serve only downtown and specialize in non-life-threatening emergencies and mental health calls.

Justin Lemery, the Director of Emergency Medical Services at TFD, says this unit does more than provide medical care. The vehicle is stocked with harm-reduction kits, pamphlets, and necessities.

"Hygiene kits, clothing, an ice chest filled with cold water," said Lemery.

TFD says they hope to "improve operational inefficiencies" by allocating staff for ART-2. The No. 2 Station can focus on life-threatening emergencies and fire calls.

Lemery says ART-2 emphasizes outreach and community resources. It's partnered with the COPES Program at Family & Children's Services.

Amanda Bradley, Associate Chief Program Officer, says their professionals also respond to ART-2 calls and manage cases.

"It’s also important to provide the backend case navigation, to really link them with ongoing services" says Bradley. "Whether its behavioral health, mental health, or substance abuse services.”

To contact COPES, call 918-744-4800

