Tulsa Fire and Police prepare for annual Smoke and Guns fundraiser

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police and Tulsa Fire are gearing up to take over the BOK Center for the annual Smoke and Guns fundraiser.

Members from both departments are undergoing vigorous training in MMA-style fighting and boxing to benefit two amazing causes.

From fighting fires to keeping the streets safe, Tulsa's first responders know what it takes to get the job done.

These heroes are going above the call of duty next month, taking their grit and determination to center stage in the name of charity.

“This isn't just your normal golf tournament to raise funds,” Noland Boyd, a Tulsa Firefighter, said. “This is going in, and you don't know if a guy is going to come out trying to knock your head off, or he's going to play it slow. You got to be ready for everything."

Boyd is also a distinguished wrestler who spent five years competing at Oklahoma State University, winning three Big 12 Championships. He'll compete in the MMA-style event, hoping to raise funds for Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp.

“It’s pretty intimidating to be locked in a cage with another man, especially a police officer and only one person wins in the end,” Boyd said.

His training consists of wrestling and Jui jitsu with a side of faith.

“I encourage anyone who is watching just to be fearless, be bold in their faith, anything they're scared to do,” he said. “I want to encourage them to be bold in that."

Meanwhile, John Espinoza represents the Tulsa Police Department, bringing a decade of martial arts training to the ring.

“I started kickboxing in eighth grade,” he said. “I wrestled as a young man through high school and stuff like that. While I was in the Marine Corp, I did martial arts.”

As a former marine who completed three overseas tours during his six years of service, Espinoza will also compete in MMA-style fighting, looking to raise funds for Special Olympics Oklahoma.

“It’s hard,” he said. “I give credit where credit is due to anyone who is going to do the event."

QuikTrip is partnering with 918 Fully Involved to host Smoke and Guns on April 22 at the BOK Center.

Tickets can be purchased here.

