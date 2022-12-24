Tulsa family builds life size igloo to spread Christmas cheer

TULSA, Okla. — One Tulsa family is bringing Christmas cheer in a fun and interesting way. The Selman family has a snow machine and after the recent winter storm, they decided to put it to use.

An igloo in Tulsa is not something you’d expect. But the Selman’s made it happen; all it took was some teamwork and a snow machine.

In Midtown Tulsa sits the Selman house. But what’s in the backyard is the talk of the neighborhood.

“My brother and I bought a snow machine probably seven years ago because Tulsa doesn’t get a lot of snow that accumulates significantly. And over the years we’ve just built different things and this year we decided to just make an igloo,” said dad and builder, Scotty Selman.

Twenty-four hours of work and this is the result.

“First you gotta let the snow machine go, it was like two days ago we started it. And then it got like that thick of snow and then we cut blocks out of it with a wood saw. And then we picked the blocks down where we want the igloo and then we build it up and then we cut the door out,” said Lydia Selman.

And while it was hard work, the Selman kids said it was a blast creating something with their family.

“My favorite part was probably seeing how much we accomplished over all of it. Like we can turn just snow into a whole igloo,” said Savannah Selman.

And plans for next year’s build are already in the works

“I wanna build a house,” said Henry Selman.

And the mastermind dad said it’s a core memory he’s creating with his family and he loves watching all their hard work come to fruition.

“Just watching it come together, that final piece when you put the top on is pretty, pretty fun,” said Scotty.

The Selman’s are spending Christmas Eve night in the igloo and say they hope to build an even bigger igloo next year.

