Tulsa family asking for prayer as 7-month-old remains in hospital with unknown condition

TULSA, Okla — A Tulsa family is turning to their faith as they advocate for their 7-month-old baby, hospitalized with a mysterious condition.

The Nguyen family said their baby David has been hospitalized for over two weeks and is considered “failing to thrive.” The cause is still unknown.

David’s condition began when his pleasant demeanor seemingly vanished.

“He’s been vomiting since two months old,” Colleen Nguyen, David’s mom, said. “It started at two months old up until four months, and we didn't know why. My husband looked it up. Maybe it could be colicky?"

She tried all the remedies, from gas drops to cutting out dairy and every formula on the market. She said nothing was working, and David was losing weight.

Eventually, the formula he seemed to be progressing on caused a panic.

“His mouth started to get red and swell all the time he drinks it,” Colleen said.

A visit to the pediatrician soon turned into an order to go immediately to the hospital. David was sent home with a new formula and a feeding tube, but his condition of constant spitting up continued, sending the Nguyens back to the hospital.

David is continuing to lose weight, and Colleen said doctors still don't have answers.

“Today is the 17th day that he is in the hospital,” she said. “They did a virus panel test. Everything is negative, so we know that he is not sick."

All of this is not only frightening but also reigniting a heartache the Nguyens have carried the last five years, which is losing their son, Carson.

“He passed away at exactly 100 days old, three months,” Colleen said. “He had intestinal blockage."

The death of their son was a trial that felt near impossible, yet it strengthened the family's faith.

“We are still standing firm,” Colleen said. “My first son died. You really think I turned away from him? I turned to him, and a lot of people will not believe in God after that."

Now, as the family faces another health hurdle with their son, David, they're putting their trust in their savior, all while a church community comes together to show support as finances have become tight.

“I don't know how to say thank you,” Colleen said. “It’s more than thank you. It’s like family, not even friends. They came to our home. They came to the hospital. We don’t want to be a bother to anyone."

As David continues his stay at the hospital, the Nguyens are navigating a difficult holiday season to not only care for David but also their other three children.

Even through the tough times, the family said they are staying positive and have one request.

“The strongest is prayers,” Colleen said. “I truly believe in that because prayer is something you cannot purchase -- something you can't buy."

If you'd like to help the Nguyen family with rising medical costs, you can donate here.

