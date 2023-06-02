Tulsa faith leaders pay tribute on Saint Francis shooting anniversary

TULSA, Okla. — One year ago on 2 News Oklahoma some of Tulsa’s faith leaders prayed for the victims, first responders and the community.

Looking back, Victory Church Pastor Paul Daugherty told 2 News Anchor Karen Larsen the city rallying in a moment of crisis and showing such bravery in such darkness led many to pray.

"As we've seen in a lot of these situations, there's been a rise of first responders, teachers, coaches, hospital workers making brave, bold, courageous on the spot decisions to try to protect others when danger poses a threat and we've seen this around our nation. So, I think it is a time to walk in that preparedness, alertness, wisdom but also, most importantly, a spiritual soundness of where is my hope?" he said.

Leaders of numerous faiths and congregations in the Tulsa area shared new messages of faith and hope with us on this anniversary of the Saint Francis Mass Shooting.

They hope you find comfort in them.

Prayer offered by Bishop David Konderla, Roman Catholic Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma

Memorial Mass at Saint Francis Health System, June 1, 2023:

"Lord Holy Father,

You have so loved mankind that You promised to remove from us the heart of stone and give us a Heart of Flesh, a New Heart. To do this, in the fullness of time, You willed that Your Only Begotten Son be made Incarnate by the Holy Spirit in the womb of the Blessed Virgin Mary. His Heart of Flesh, which first beat under the Immaculate Heart of His Mother, is the same Heart that was moved with pity at the sight of the crowds, was pierced by a lance on the Cross and was left open after the Resurrection for the hand of the disciple to enter.

Lord, Jesus Christ, You have loved each person to the point of allowing your Heart to be pierced, from which flows Your life upon us and through which we enter and participate in the Kingdom of Heaven. Jesus, permit us to enter Your Heart as we would a school. It is in Your Divine Heart that we learn the virtues of humility and meekness, of obedience and self-renunciation. It is in Your Most Sacred Heart that we find the fullness of love and peace. You invite all who Labor and are heavy burdened to come to You for rest, and You promise that, if we learn of Your meek and humble Heart, we will find our work is made easy and our burdens are lightened.

To Your Most Sacred Heart, O Lord, we present to You Saint Francis Health System, all of its staff, health care providers and affiliates – past present and future. May whatever good we do and whatever suffering we endure bring us closer to Your Heart and help us to grow in likeness to You. We place in Your Heart all of our labors, cares, sorrows and fears. By the Blood and Water which poured from Your Most Sacred Heart, cleanse us from our sins and protect us from all evil and assaults of the enemy. When in the midst of turmoil, danger or death, shelter us in Your Heart and grant us the assurance that death itself cannot separate us from Your love that has conquered the world.

Most sweet Jesus, Redeemer of the human race, look down upon Saint Francis Health System. We are Yours, and Yours we wish to be; but, to be more surely united with You, behold we freely consecrate Saint Francis Health System today to Your Most Sacred Heart. Through this consecration, we seek to make reparation for the offense of evil, and we ask You to pour over every building office, floor, patient room and all those who participate in Your Healing Ministry, the graces of Your protection, wisdom, justice, honesty and of fidelity to charity. May Saint Francis Health System manifest Your Heart to one another and to a world so in need of Your healing and mercy. Touch our hearts, Lord, and make them like Your Own, that Saint Francis Health System may serve with Your Heart and find Your Heart in the sick whom we serve. Give peace and order to our people and processes, and make the health system resound with one cry: Praise to Your Divine Heart that heals us; to it be the glory and honor forever."

"Amen."

Pastor Paul Daugherty Victory Church:

"Lord,

I pray right now for my friends all over Tulsa and the surrounding towns and cities. God, I just pray for your peace for our city, your unity. Where there is strife and anger and division, I pray for your mercy, your grace, your love, your compassion to fill our hearts. Lord, I pray in Jesus' name, for faith in the face of fear. Where there is anxiety and fear and worry and a sense of ‘What do I do? Where do I look? How do I stay hopeful?’ I pray that we will fix our focus on you, God. "

"I pray that you will breathe strength, grace, life, hope and peace for our first responders, all of our officers, EMSA workers and health care workers. I pray, Lord, for your continual protection over our city.

In Jesus’ name, Amen."

Aliye Shimi Executive Director, Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry:

"In the Name of God

Most Merciful & Most Compassionate

Ya Rab, (O Lord)

On this day, we ask you to surround our Saint Francis families with your comforting presence.

As we remember the dear souls who were taken away from us, shower their loved ones with healing and solace.

Protect our community and shield our healthcare professionals from harm.

Bestow upon us your mercy, grace, and love to strengthen our community.

May the lives, which were cut short, rest in peace.

Ameen"

Pastor Michael Todd, Transformation Church:

"We recognize the tragedy that this senseless shooting was, the impact that it had on our community and the necessity for prayer in trying times like these.

Prayer is the one thing that we as a community can unify around. Prayer is as simple of connecting with God by communicating with Him. It builds our faith and anchors us.

It is essential to our healing, especially in the face of loss and a lack of understanding.

We believe that prayer is our first response and not our last resort.

We are continually praying for Tulsa and all those that have been impacted by this tragedy."

Rabbi Daniel S. Kaiman The Synagogue Congregation B’Nai Emunah:

One Year Later



"Hospitals are holy spaces. Churches and Synagogues are too. So are our schools, our community centers, and the parks where our children play. A holy space is where we gather to experience the complexity of community. Of our holy spaces, we seek sanctuary-the idea that we will be held with safety, security and peace in our most vulnerable moments.

A year ago, the sanctity of sanctuary was violated right here in Tulsa. St. Francis Hospital was pierced by violence and terror. A gunman opened fire. Patients hid, staff protected, and swift action by law enforcement did its very best. That afternoon, we prayed for safety, mourned our friends, and hoped for healing.

A year later, healing is still needed. There are the survivors whose lives remain impacted by the events we recall. There is the community at large, still seeking understanding. And there are the families missing loved ones who will never come home. This anniversary marks the passage of time, but it is also a reminder of the work that remains as we strive to create a safer world.

The Torah teaches in Deuteronomy that when we build our homes, we must ensure a fence surrounds our roof. We should striver to construct spaces where everyone is safe. On this anniversary, let us commit ourselves to ideas and actions that protect us so that our sanctuaries can return to holy spaces again."

