Tulsa Elementary School receives $100,000 donation

TULSA, Okla. — A Black History Month assembly honoring educators at Tulsa’s Burroughs Elementary came with a surprise donation of $100,000.

Unsuspecting teachers and students filled the Burroughs gymnasium Friday morning. Principal Dee Tisdale said she’s known of the donation for some time and had a hard time keeping the secret.

The assembly, meant to honor the teachers who dedicate their lives to their students, came with quite a shock when DonorsChoose took to the podium. The organization is a non-profit that allows teachers across the country to request supplies and resources they need for their classrooms.

"DonorsChoose is excited to announce that we are donating $100,000 to Burroughs Elementary,” Ryan Jones, with the nonprofit, said.

The donation comes during a month when Black educators are recognized for shaping Black history and American history, something particularly true in Tulsa public schools.

Burroughs Elementary was the first school in Tulsa to integrate fully and currently educates a majority Black population.

“The school has rich history,” Dr. Ebony Johnson, Superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools, said. “In Tulsa, we have so much amazing history, and I am glad we are honoring one of our elementary schools that is a pillar in our community.

Dr. Johnson said she's thrilled to see an investment in our future leaders and educators.

"To see our kids' excitement and the students' excitement and the teachers' excitement, it was the icing on the cake,” Tisdale said. “What I have always shared with our teachers is, TPS does a great job of giving us what we need, DonorsChoose is going to give us what we want."

Friday’s donation gives teachers an opportunity to access additional and innovative supplies to enrich students' education.

“What this is going to mean to them is the extension of the day-to-day activities because now the teachers will have the resources to continue with the projects they have in mind,” Tisdale said.

Through this donation, DonorsChoose representatives said they not only hope to honor the past but put hope in a more equitable future.



