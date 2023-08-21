Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa teen shot and killed at party, police search for suspects

Deadly shooting
Tulsa Police Department
Deadly shooting
Posted at 2:32 PM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 15:47:28-04

TULSA, Okla. — A 15-year-old died and a 16-year-old is injured after a shooting at a teen party, Tulsa police said.

Officers said around 1 a.m. on Aug. 20, they found Joshua Saldivar, 15, dead in the street with a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened near just west of downtown, where police say over 100 people were in the area for a party.

"At some point, gunshots started, causing havoc and panic at the party," TPD said.

An unidentified 16-year-old was shot in the arm and is expected to be okay.

TPD said detectives are searching for a suspect.

If you know anything about the shooting, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous.

Police also said with a large number of people at the scene, they believe there is video of the incident.

If you have any videos from that night, you can submit them here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7