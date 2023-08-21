Tulsa teen shot and killed at party, police search for suspects

TULSA, Okla. — A 15-year-old died and a 16-year-old is injured after a shooting at a teen party, Tulsa police said.

Officers said around 1 a.m. on Aug. 20, they found Joshua Saldivar, 15, dead in the street with a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened near just west of downtown, where police say over 100 people were in the area for a party.

"At some point, gunshots started, causing havoc and panic at the party," TPD said.

An unidentified 16-year-old was shot in the arm and is expected to be okay.

TPD said detectives are searching for a suspect.

If you know anything about the shooting, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous.

Police also said with a large number of people at the scene, they believe there is video of the incident.

If you have any videos from that night, you can submit them here.

