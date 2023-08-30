Tulsa deputies find snake 'attempting to enter home'

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has a slithering suspect in their custody.

On Aug. 29, deputies responded to a home near West 61st Street and South 161st West Avenue when a homeowner called about a six-foot snake trying to enter their home.

TCSO is taking care of the snake until the owner or a new home is found.

"At this point we don’t know if the snake is a pet that escaped, or if someone grew tired of taking care of it and turned it lose," deputies said.

If the snake belongs to you and you can prove it, call TCSO at 918-596-5600.

