Tulsa Day Center in urgent need of men's coats

TULSA, Okla. — As brutally cold temperatures continue across the area, the Tulsa Day Center has an urgent need for coats.

Those with the center said a coat could make all the difference for someone having to endure these frigid temperatures, but right now men’s coats are in short supply. The center is asking area residents to spare an extra coat or two.

Emily Stevens, the Tulsa Day Center's Service Navigator, said the winter months in Tulsa are some of the busiest. She said on Monday the center gave out over 300 outfits and those items need to be restocked.

"Yesterday we had quite a bit of people coming in,” Stevens said. “We had a lot of needs. Everybody was in need of coats. I guess they weren't prepared for the weather, and so they came in needing boots, socks, hand warmers, caps and beanies, scarves, basically anything winter wear.”

The Tulsa Day Center is open to the public seven days a week for those seeking not only clothing items but shelter as well.

You can drop off donations at 415 west Archer Street in Tulsa. You can also access the center's amazon wish list.

