Tulsa Day Center in desperate need of clothes

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Day Center is hosting a drive to collect more clothes for those experiencing homelessness.

A spokesperson with TDC said the heat and storms have brought more people into the center, which left them with almost no clothes.

To donate clothes, new or gently used, visit the TDC at 415 West Archer Street between 8 a.m. 5 p.m.

When you arrive, call 918-583-5588, and staff will come to get donations from you.

To learn more about the TDC, click here.

