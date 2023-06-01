Tulsa couple charged with murder in 'disturbing' child abuse case

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man and woman are charged with two counts of second-degree murder in what police call a "disturbing" child abuse case.

The couple previously faced charges of child abuse and child neglect. John Miles is also charged with child sex abuse.

Police arrested Camille Lewis and Miles in February after Lewis' mother notified the Tulsa Police Department of the suspected abuse of Lewis' 13-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son. The grandmother said Lewis' daughter was skin and bones from malnutrition. She also said Lewis said her 11-year-old son was dead.



Lewis' daughter detailed the years-long abuse to TPD detectives saying she and her brother would be locked in separate closets for days on end and were physically and sexually abused.

Lewis and Miles are charged with second-degree murder after an investigation into the missing 11-year-old boy.

The investigation started after Lewis' daughter told detectives he died from suffering a seizure. She said Miles and a cousin buried the body in a park. She then said Miles went back and retrieved the remains, burned the body in a barrel and then dumped the ashes down the storm drain.

This investigation is ongoing.

