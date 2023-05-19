Tulsa County woman says rain floods busy street, struggles to find answers

TULSA, Okla — By the time 2News arrived to Sandra Green’s street, a lot of the rainwater had receded. However, for as long as Green has lived near 181st and S. Memorial Drive, she says drainage issues in front of her house have caused big problems for drivers.

“Any time we have a lot of rain, it goes over our ditch and out into the road,” she said. “It just covers the top of cars.”

It is a busy stretch of road and she says many neighbors are concerned when rain floods the street.

“When it goes over the top of cars, that’s a danger,” she said. “Especially if they’re meeting each other on the road.”

She believes the drains are stopped up, but after numerous calls, says she can’t get an answer on who is responsible.

“We talked to the county and they are not liable and we talked to the city (Bixby) and they said it’s not their problem,” Green said.

We reached out to the City of Bixby who said it is not the city’s responsibility because the property is not within city limits.

2News heard from Tulsa County late Friday afternoon. After meeting with the District 3 Tulsa County Commissioner and county engineer, we are told they will be addressing the issue. A spokesperson says they understand the frustration and that it took a little investigating to determine responsibility given the address is so close to the county and city lines.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --