Tulsa County Sheriff's Office thanks Lassie for help in arrest

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said a friendly neighborhood dog helped them in their recent arrest.

Deputies responded to a 911 hang up call in north Tulsa on Thursday night. When they arrived they talked to Rosetta Almy and a check showed she had warrants for her arrest in Rogers County. Almy then ran into the backyard.

Deputies said that's when an Australian Shepherd named Lassie started helping deputies. They said the dog led them to a mattress and a pile of leaves where she was hiding.

She is in custody and will be transported to the Rogers County Jail.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --