Tulsa County Sheriff's Office searching for identity of vandals

TULSA, Okla — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office headquarters building in downtown Tulsa was vandalized Saturday morning with anti-police graffiti.

Surveillance video captured the suspects as they walked North down Denver Ave and on to the sidewalk outside our office on 1st Street.

The suspects spray painted A.C.A.B and 1312 on the headquarters building.

The video shows one of the men painting on the building then he continues to walk on Elwood.

The same letters were also painted on the bus stop a block away at the corner of Elwood and Archer.

Anyone with information on the identity of these men is asked to call us at 918-596-5601.

