Tulsa County Sheriff's Office searching for 82-year-old man

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is needs your help in finding an 82-year-old Tulsa man.

James Morrison left his home at 11 a.m. Thursday morning near E. 56th St. N and N 145th E. Ave.

Morrison suffers from hearing and mobility issues and left his wallet, phone and car at home.

He has brown eyes, gray hair, is 5'8, 160 pounds and walks with a limp. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt, yellow plaid shorts and blue Sketchers.

If you see Morrison, please call 911.

