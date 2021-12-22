Tulsa County Sheriff's Office gives back to north Tulsa neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. — Christmas came early for one North Tulsa apartment complex Tuesday afternoon when the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office paid a visit. They brought along Santa who had lots of gifts to give out.

Comanche Park Apartments teamed up with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office to give the residents and their children Christmas gifts.

Hot chocolate, gifts, and a story from Santa, TCSO said it's all about the kids. Each Christmas TCSO gives back by giving away gifts and this year is no different according to Sheriff Vic Regalado.

“They work very closely with the people that reside in these complexes and so I think they have a special place in their hearts for them. So they came out today, they gathered these toys and food bags and handed them out today in the spirit of Christmas,” said Sheriff Regalado.

This is something mother, Dominique Green said is so great for the kids.

“It’s cool, I didn’t expect to see Santa Claus, I don’t think the kids did. But I’m pretty sure this put a smile on every kids face out here in these apartments,” said Green.

The children at Comanche Park got to hand pick their favorite Christmas gift, purchased by sheriff's deputies. Green said these gifts make a difference for so many in the community.

“It makes a big difference to the families out here because some of us have been going through things during the pandemic. I feel like this was just awesome for these kids out here, it gives them something to look forward to. It’s just a blessing, it really is a blessing to these kids out here,” said Green.

Sheriff Regalado said that's what it's all about, making kids smile and showing them and their families that law enforcement is a force for good.

“When we see their smiling faces and things like that, not only does it make us feel good but what it does is give them a lasting memory of law enforcement. And I think that’s the most, especially in today’s world, I think that’s the most critical thing is to leave a positive impression with these kids at an early age and I think we did that today,” said Regalado.

Green said her kids are so happy with their gifts and now even more excited for Christmas. Sheriff Regalado said he's proud of his deputies for showing love to their community and spreading Christmas cheer to all of Tulsa.

