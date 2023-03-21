Tulsa County Sheriff's Office asks for help finding missing Owasso man

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a man from Owasso who disappeared over the weekend.

57-year-old Timothy Vanmatre was reported missing on Saturday evening. His Subaru was recovered the next day, according to TCSO.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office

Detectives said Vanmatre is a tri-athlete and is known to work out near 66th Street North and Mingo area, where his car was found.

Vanmatre is 5' 10" and weighs 175 pounds. He was last sen wearing blue jeans, a green jacket and tennis shoes.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information or who may have seen who left Vanmatre’s vehicle near 66th Street North and Mingo between 5 pm and 6 pm on Saturday is asked to call TCSO at 918-596-5600.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --