Tulsa County Sheriff's Office asks for help finding missing Owasso man

Posted at 10:53 AM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 11:53:38-04

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a man from Owasso who disappeared over the weekend.

57-year-old Timothy Vanmatre was reported missing on Saturday evening. His Subaru was recovered the next day, according to TCSO.

Detectives said Vanmatre is a tri-athlete and is known to work out near 66th Street North and Mingo area, where his car was found.

Vanmatre is 5' 10" and weighs 175 pounds. He was last sen wearing blue jeans, a green jacket and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information or who may have seen who left Vanmatre’s vehicle near 66th Street North and Mingo between 5 pm and 6 pm on Saturday is asked to call TCSO at 918-596-5600.

