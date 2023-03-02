Tulsa County Election Board offers Election Day reminders, tips

TULSA, Okla. — From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 7, voters will head to the polls in Oklahoma to vote on State Question 820, which would legalize recreational marijuana for the state.

The Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman put together a list of important tips for voters.

Freeman reminds voters that mid-morning and mid-afternoon are typically the slowest times at the polls, but said lines and wait times vary from precinct to precinct. As long as you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to cast a ballot.

If a voter makes a mistake on their ballot, Freeman said don't try to correct it. Take it to precinct officials to be destroyed, and you will be given a new ballot.

Voters do not have to make a selection on each issue on the ballot in order for it to be counted.

Freeman also wants voters to know if they would like to use the audio-assisted ballot system to let a precinct official know. You do not have to provide proof of disability.

If you come to the polls and forget your ID or your name is not found in the precinct registry, you can still cast a provisional ballot by signing an affidavit.

To learn more about Election Day, visit the Tulsa County Election Board's website.

