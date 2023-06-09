Tulsa County deputies arrest man accused of violent attack on pregnant girlfriend

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County deputies, along with the help of Tulsa police K-9 Unit, located a man accused of violently attacking his pregnant girlfriend.
TCSO said 24-year-old Austin James Armentor had been on the run from deputies for a week after attacking his pregnant girlfriend in the Turley area.
Armentor is also accused of pointing a weapon at another victim.
On Thursday, TCSO said deputies spotted Armentor near East 76th Street North and Peoria. Armentor then took off and tried to hide under a house, deputies said.
A TPD K-9 unit found him and helped take him into custody.
Armentor is charged with feloniously pointing a firearm, domestic assault, and battery by strangulation, domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman, obstruction, and resisting arrest.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube