Tulsa County deputies arrest man accused of violent attack on pregnant girlfriend

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County deputies, along with the help of Tulsa police K-9 Unit, located a man accused of violently attacking his pregnant girlfriend.

TCSO said 24-year-old Austin James Armentor had been on the run from deputies for a week after attacking his pregnant girlfriend in the Turley area.

Armentor is also accused of pointing a weapon at another victim.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office

On Thursday, TCSO said deputies spotted Armentor near East 76th Street North and Peoria. Armentor then took off and tried to hide under a house, deputies said.

A TPD K-9 unit found him and helped take him into custody.

Armentor is charged with feloniously pointing a firearm, domestic assault, and battery by strangulation, domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman, obstruction, and resisting arrest.

