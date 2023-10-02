Tulsa County Commissioners declare National 4-H Week

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Board of County Commissioners declared Oct. 1-7 as National 4-H Week and October as 4-H month in Tulsa County.

At its regular meeting Monday, the board also recognized the 2023 Tulsa County Hall of Fame recipients.

The recipients include Natialie Reyes, who is the president of Tulsa County 4-H and a member of the Heartland 4-H Club for seven years and Timothy Martin, who has been a member of the YFR 4-H Club for 10 years. Martin is the financial strategist for the Tulsa County Officer Team and served numerous roles at the county and club level.

4-H is a developmental program for kids and teens that provides hands-on experiences in areas like health, science, agriculture and civic engagement.

To learn more about 4-H, click here.

