Tulsa County Commissioners approve $14.75M flood buy-out program

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County Commissioners approved a voluntary $14.75 million buy-out plan for those affected by the 2019 floods on Monday.

The money comes in the form of disaster recovery funds from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The HUD said Oklahoma is eligible for these funds so that it can "address long-term recovery needs, particularly for housing recovery that focuses on low and moderate-income beneficiaries."

A representative of Tulsa County said this Voluntary Buyout Program will help residents relocate from the 100-year flood plain, floodway, or Disaster Risk Reduction Areas. The county said it intends to make the areas where the homes are into open space, green space, recreational grounds or floodplain management areas.

“We are really hoping to move forward quickly with this program,” said Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency Director Joe Kralicek. “We had 174 residents submit applications. The funding we received will be enough to purchase 50 to 60 of those homes. Buyout could possibly begin within the next 90 days.”

To learn more about this program or to submit an application, visit the Tulsa County website.

