Tulsa cook celebrates 10 years of sobriety

TULSA, Okla — Ten years ago, Ed Lavine completed a 60-day treatment for alcohol addiction. He's been sober ever since.

He's a cook at Hudson Villas, an apartment complex with the Tulsa Day Center.

"I've been in and out of the kitchen my whole life. It's just a natural thing" said Lavine.

His coworkers threw him a party to celebrate 10 years of sobriety. Hudson Villas employees and residents enjoyed hamburgers and cake.

"I never thought I'd make it this far. I'm 21 years of running and gunning, destroying my life, and then to come to this point, it's amazing.

Before finding shelter with the Center in 2013, he had been homeless for seven years. He developed neuropathy in both of his feet from frostbite. Doctors told him he'd be in a wheelchair for life.

Lavine believes he wouldn't be walking today, had it not have been for the nurses at the Center's clinic.

"We gave him medical care, in fact our medical team did amazing work on his foot. He just about lost that foot" said Mack Haltom, Executive Director.

Lavine has since moved out of Hudson Villas and into his own place. He'll celebrate his 10 year anniversary of working there on March 8 of next year.

