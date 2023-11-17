Tulsa coffee shop owner sharing decades of stories in upcoming book

TULSA, Okla. — Doubleshot Coffee owner Brian Franklin is serious about coffee.

“It’s important to get a full grasp of coffee so when you drink it, it means something,” he said.

At one point, his cantankerous shop “rules” caught the eye of a “Portlandia” writer who turned them into an episode on the satire show. The episode was called “The Coffee Shop Manifesto.” It created a buzz for the coffee shop that was already popular with Tulsans.

That is one of many unimaginable things that have happened during Franklin’s career. The first location opened in 2004 at 18th and Boston. But Franklin wants you to know more about Doubleshot and coffee, so he’s writing a book called, “The Coffee Purist.”

“The things people know about me are pretty surface level,” said Franklin.

His hard work and dedication, successes and failures will be a part of his story. He will also talk about moving to his current location at 16th and Boulder. Franklin bought an Amish dairy barn in Indiana and literally moved it and reconstructed it here. The bricks inside the store are from an old Coca Cola plant in Muskogee.

“Everything in it kinda has a story,” he explained.

The book will also share the story of Kevin Bacon’s ironic visit to Doubleshot to get a photo with Franklin. He was a fan of a documentary he worked on and a fan of his coffee.

However, the book, to Franklin, is about sharing the love of coffee. He doesn’t want his customers to know his coffee tastes better—he wants them to know why it tastes better.

Most recently, Franklin purchased a coffee farm in Nicaraugua and has planted nearly 6,000 coffee trees. He says he has learned everything about coffee---from planting the beans into the ground, to harvesting, processing, roasting and brewing.

“One degree difference in the temperature of water can drastically change the taste of coffee and people don’t understand that,” he said.

After Portlandia aired, the show brought in customers wanting to see the rules. So, Franklin took them down.

Why? He says it’s not about the rules. It’s about the coffee.

Franklin’s Kickstarter campaign for “The Coffee Purist”has already doubled its goal. The book is expected to be released in November of 2024.

