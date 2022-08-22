Tulsa Co. Sheriff's Office Deputies keeping a watchful eye on drivers

BERRYHILL, Okla. — With most school districts back in session, hundreds of students are crossing streets and getting on and off buses.

Tulsa County Deputies will be keeping a watchful eye on drivers as they got through school zones.

Deputies are reminding drivers to follow the rules of the road, especially in school zones

Sgt. LaMont Hill says deputies look for two things in particular.

“Number one, in a school zone. 25 means 25. We have zero tolerance," says Sgt. LaMont Hill.

If you are caught speeding, the fine can be hefty.

“One to ten miles over is a citation for $105. 11-15 miles over is $285. And for the super reckless people, 16- 20 is $314.”

The second thing deputies look for...

“We also need to be mindful of the school buses loading and unloading the kids. Whenever a school bus loads children, they have a sign on an arm that swings out, that is considered a traffic control device.”

Breaking that law won’t get you a ticket, it gets you a court date.

Sgt. Hill says patrolling rural school districts is important, because for some areas, TCSO is the only agency to enforce the law.

“We are the law enforcement element of those areas. So they don’t have another city to depend on," says Sgt. Hill. “It’s extremely important that we’re out there so the people do see the presence and like I said, so the kids are protected."

Deputies will be at Liberty, Legacy, Berryhill, and Keystone Public Schools.

