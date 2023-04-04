Tulsa city leaders tour parts of South Tulsa to identify needs, progress

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa city councilors, staff from the mayor’s office and several other departments loaded onto a bus at City Hall Tuesday morning to tour Councilor Jayme Fowler’s district nine (which covers parts of south Tulsa).

“We’ll see the good, the bad and the ugly and with that opportunities for a better tomorrow,” said Fowler.

The first stop of the morning was the Discovery Lab. The STEM-based children’s museum just celebrated one year in the new building at 31st and Riverside and already more than 300,000 visitors have come through the door.

City leaders say the tours allow them to visually understand the needs and challenges of other councilors’ districts. Councilor Phil Lakin said he was encouraged to learn more about how and estimated $8 million investment towards improvements at Johnson Park at 61st and Riverside will benefit the community. Plans include a covered basketball court, splash pad, dog park and more.

“It gives us an opportunity to really change their lives and make them better,” Lakin said.

“Whenever you install a park, crime rates go down and we think that will be positive,” said Fowler.

Around the corner from the park at 61st and S. Peoria, Fowler is hoping the recently installed 23 cameras will help lower crime rates in the area that has long-struggled.

“In district nine, we have our pockets where we can do better,” said Fowler.

The tour also included a stop at the South Tulsa Community House where they learned basic needs from the community have tripled in one year. Lakin said the facility is a great resource for the low-income neighborhood.

