Tulsa city leaders make proclamation dedicated to Airbnb 'Live Anywhere' program participants

TULSA, Okla. — A mother and daughter are being recognized by the city of Tulsa for choosing Tulsa as one of their destinations to live for a month. City leaders are proclaiming April 22 as “Lindsey Miller-Voss and Anna Miller live in Tulsa day.”

2 News Oklahoma’s Shea Smith introduced the mother-daughter duo last month after they were selected for the “live anywhere” program hosted by BirBNB.

Tulsa is among 12 cities Anna Miller and her mother chose to live. Each month the two travel to a new city through the AirBNB "Live anywhere" program. They say they were drawn here by the city's history and rich culture.

The two have stayed busy visiting Guthrie Green, the Route 66 Village and the Greenwood Rising; one of Anna's favorite museums.

“It’s definitely an eye-opening experience,” Miller said.

Friday, the city hosted a lunch for Anna and Lindsey where they proclaimed the day for the two. Following lunch, they were given a private tour of the gathering place.

“It's super reflective of what we’ve encountered during our entire stay here, with how warm and welcoming people are,” Miller said.

While they enjoyed the sites and the sounds of Tulsa, it’s the people they say made the trip that much more special.

Anna and her mom Lindsey only have a few more days before they leave. Before then, they plan to visit Aha Tulsa. And then they’re off to mexico. The program ends in June. But, they say they plan to come back to Tulsa next April as a mother-daughter trip.

