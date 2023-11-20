Tulsa city facilities closed for Thanksgiving

TULSA, Okla. — Several City of Tulsa facilities will be closed on Nov. 23 for Thanksgiving.

Here's what you need to know:

City Hall is closed Nov. 23 and 24. Public safety and mission-critical operations will resume as normal. If you experience a water or sewer emergency, you can still call the 24-hour emergency numbers: water - (918) 596-9488, sewer - (918) 586-6999.

There will be no trash or recycling collection on Nov. 23. Customers who normally have their trash collected on Thursday will receive service Friday. Friday customers will receive collection service on Saturday.

Customers with twice-a-week refuse service also will be affected as their secondary collection day will move forward one day. Monday/Thursday customers will be collected on Monday and Friday, and Tuesday/Friday customers will be collected on Tuesday and Saturday.

The city's mulch site will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

Tulsa Animal Welfare will be closed Thursday. It will reopen during its normal hours on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Oxley Nature Center's visitor center will be closed Nov. 23-24, but the Oxley Nature Center trails will be open. Redbud Valley Nature Preserve remains closed.

Tulsa Transit won't operate bus service on Thursday.

