Tulsa City Council votes unanimously to designate city as safe, welcoming, inclusive

Posted at 7:47 AM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 09:05:30-05

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa City Council voted 9-0 Wednesday to designate the city as safe, welcoming, and inclusive.

The resolution will now head to Mayor G.T. Bynum's desk for review and approval.

The City of Tulsa reaffirms Tulsa is a welcoming, compassionate, and inclusive city to all regardless of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, ancestry, marital status, familial status, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, or disability, reads the resolution.

The resolution will take effect 30 days from the date of first publication, which will be after it's approved by the mayor.

To read the resolution in its entirety, visit the Tulsa City Council's website.

