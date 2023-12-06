Tulsa City Council to discuss $20K settlement involving teen jaywalking arrest

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa city councilors are set to approve or deny a lawsuit settlement stemming from the jaywalking arrest of two black teenagers that garnered national attention in 2020.

In the video, two teens walk along a street when a police car drives up. A Tulsa police officer grabs one of the teens by the arms; they appear to wrestle, and the officer places the teen in handcuffs.

The teens are heard telling the officers to "chill out." The handcuffed teen asks officers why he is being arrested, and police say they were jaywalking.

Community reacts to video of cops arresting teens

Family attorney Cordal Cephus says, in addition to jaywalking, police described wearing hoodies in June and walking in a neighborhood “known for guns and drugs” as giving rise to the arrest.

“It is textbook racial profiling but using their clothes instead,” said Cephus, who added that hoodies are simply a teenage fashion trend, no matter the weather.

The incident went viral and prompted protests. Greg Robinson, one of the protest organizers, said in 2020: “The question I ask is ‘Are little boys getting harassed on Brookside for jaywalking? Are little boys getting harassed in Utica Square’s neighborhood for jaywalking? And Cherry Street for jaywalking? In Jenks for jaywalking? No, they’re not.”

Cephus said he filed the lawsuit to send a message that this type of policing is unacceptable and to seek justice for the kids.

Previous coverage >>> Video of incident involving Tulsa teens and police released after questions from community

And although Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum condemned the footage, the legal process has stretched out nearly two and a half years.

“It’s taken a toll on those two young men,” said Cephus.

The lawsuit has drawn out for multiple reasons, including confusion over the McGirt Supreme Court ruling, a ransomware attack on the City of Tulsa, and the pandemic. Also, the charges (jaywalking and assault and battery on an officer) that were originally dropped were refiled by the Osage County District Attorney after the lawsuit was filed.

The incident happened in a neighborhood in Osage County, but Tulsa Police Department jurisdiction and the City of Tulsa limits.

Cephus claims the refiling was solely retaliatory.

“I think it was an injustice for them to be refiled in the first place but a gross injustice for them to be refiled,” said Cephus.

The judgment for both families and attorney fees is $20,000 and would be paid out by the city’s sinking fund.

Cephus says his clients are just ready for this to be over.

“They wanted to move on and if that is ok with them, it is ok with us,” he said.

2News reached out to the City of Tulsa for comment. We will update this story when we know whether the settlement is approved or denied.

