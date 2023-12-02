Tulsa City Council approves new pet care ordinance

TULSA — Tulsa City Council passes a new ordinance to improve the quality of life for animals; warning violators that their pets could be impounded for non-compliance after a written notice.

The new rules mandate that pets are given adequate food and water, and their living spaces be kept sanitary.

The ordinance bans the use of "harsh" tethering techniques, like choke collars or ones that are too small.

Other tethering requirements include an overnight restriction. "Pet owners are also prohibited from tethering their pets between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m," the city council said in the ordinance.

Additionally, outdoor shelters must be spacious enough for dogs to stand and turn around. They must also be made of sturdy, weather-resistant materials.

The city council agreed on which temperatures to include in the ordinance. "Dogs must also be brought into a temperature-controlled facility when the temperature is at or below 25 degrees Fahrenheit," according to the ordinance.

At 85 degrees Fahrenheit or warmer, the ordinance requires shade to be provided.

"We see a lot of animals that are living their lives outside that are unable to really kind of regulate their body heat above certain temperatures and then below certain temperatures," said Colton Jones, Operations Manager at Tulsa Animal Welfare. "It creates a lot of problems for them too, so we're really trying to find that balance to give the animals that are in our city the best quality of life we can."

While the ordinance is gaining community support, some call for further clarity, especially for service dogs.

Scott Tarpley, owner of Unlimited Canine of Tulsa, supports the new rules for personal dogs. However, he suggests separate requirements for professional dogs.

"I support it for, for personal dogs, for in-home dogs, for pet dogs," said Tarpley. "It's a really good step forward, but it needs to be adapted also for professional dogs, for police dogs, for working dogs." Tarpley stated.

City Council said Animal Welfare and police officers are authorized to enforce the ordinance.

