Tulsa churches prepare for Easter service in 'new normal'

TULSA, Okla. — One year ago, Easter Sunday went virtual for many churches because of COVD-19. This year, churches are preparing to hold some of their largest services since before the pandemic.

While some will hold services in-doors, others are airing on the side of caution and making a few adjustments.

Parishioners at Trinity Episcopal Church in Tulsa are particularly excited for this year’s Easter service because this will be the first in-person holiday gathering since the pandemic began. One of their services will be held in the parking lot while another will be recorded and posted online.

Father Lee Dominick, pastor for Trinity Episcopal, has aired on the side of caution over the past year; holding services exclusively online. Since then, the church embraced the new normal. Starting off with just an I-phone on a tripod with some duct tape, they now have a multi-camera system with a switcher board. The ministry then posts the recording on Facebook.

Father Lee says he’s proud because he says there hasn’t been any virus transmission within his congregation. He says this caution is part of his duty as a christian.

“I think it is ultimately because we love our neighbor, we love each other, we love god, love people, it’s out of love that we do this,” Father Lee said.

While many churches have been meeting in person already, some are making changes to their easter services to accommodate the larger crowds. First Baptist Church of Tulsa will be holding three services this year to spread congregants out. Masks will be required and social distancing will be encouraged. Asbury United Methodist Church is also adjusting their service by enforcing masks and social distancing.

