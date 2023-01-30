Tulsa church holds prayer vigil for Tyre Nichols

TULSA, Okla. — As the country continues to mourn the killing of Tyre Nichols, church leaders in Tulsa decided to come together to show their support with a prayer vigil.

Morning Star Baptist Church, a historically black church held Sunday’s vigil. Hundreds of people from all races, backgrounds and religions came together to mourn the loss of Tyre Nichols and fight for justice.

“Can you imagine a son crying out for his mama, 80 yards away and we had officers who are to serve and protect who beat him to death,” said state legislator, Regina Goodwin.

There wasn’t an empty seat at Morning Star Baptist Church Sunday night. Hundreds of people and leaders from more than 40 churches across our area came together to sing, pray and remember the life of Tyre Nichols.

“We had black folks and white folks in this room together. Native Americans, Asians, Hispanic folks. Because justice really should be colorless, it should be. So that’s what tonight was about,” said Goodwin.

The video of Nichols being beaten by Memphis police officers has been shared millions of times. And Dr. Tiffany Crutcher, whose brother Terence was killed by a Tulsa police officer back in 2016 said this is an all too familiar feeling.

“The pain doesn’t get better. The trauma, you know dissipates some, but every time something like this happens, it opens up old wounds,” said Dr. Tiffany Crutcher.

Half a dozen speakers spoke to the crowd Sunday night, asking for strength, prayers and change.

“You never just want to lay down, and bow down to these systems that keep us oppressed because then we just keep staying in this cycle,” said supporter, Kimberly Wayne-Horn.

Others spoke about the systemic racism brown and black people have faced from law enforcement, and the fear that a traffic stop could turn deadly.

“We want to make sure our men, our boys, all of us are safe on the streets,” said Reverend Marvin Lavanhar.

Dr. Crutcher closed out the vigil with a promise that she will never stop fighting for black and brown people and she will see through the policy changes to make sure everyone is able to make it home safely each night.

