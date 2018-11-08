Tulsa Christmas Parade announces block party in Cathedral District

TULSA -- Following this year's Tulsa Christmas Parade, the Cathedral District will host a block party for parade-goers to enjoy.

The parade theme is "Miracle at Boston and 4th Street" and floats will be Christmas movie themed.

Once again, the parade will be at 1:00 p.m. on December 8.

Organizers moved the parade to the afternoon in 2017 and said they saw such an increase in the number of attendees that they kept the same time.

After the parade wraps up, people can make their way to the Cathedral District near 7th and Boston streets to get an up close look at the balloons and floats. Plus, there will be food trucks and they can take pictures with Santa.

"People in the past have shown up and left an hour or an hour and a half later," Jessica Gullo, parade director, said. "It’s just going to be food trucks and games and activities for families to enjoy."

So far, there are 80 entries for the parade, which is higher than in years past.

<p><em><strong>Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.</strong></em></p><p>Download our free app for <a href="http://bit.ly/2wfyiphoneapp" target="_blank">Apple</a> and <a href="http://bit.ly/kjrhandroid" target="_blank">Android</a> and <a href="http://amzn.to/1dLTWVt" target="_blank">Kindle</a> devices.</p><p>Sign up for <a href="http://www.kjrh.com/account/manage-email-preferences" target="_blank">newsletters emailed to your inbox.</a> Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.</p><p><em><a href="https://twitter.com/KJRH2HD" target="_blank">Follow us on Twitter</a>: </em></p><p><iframe allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" src="http://platform.twitter.com/widgets/follow_button.html?screen_name=KJRH2HD" style="width:300px; height:30px;"></iframe></p><p><em><a href="https://www.facebook.com/kjrhtv" target="_blank">Like us on Facebook</a>: </em></p><p><iframe allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" src="//www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fkjrhtv&width&layout=standard&action=like&show_faces=true&share=true&height=80" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; height:80px;"></iframe></p><p> </p>