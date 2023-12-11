Tulsa celebrates Hanukkah with Winterlight Festival

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa synagogue celebrated Hanukkah by lighting what organizers say is the largest menorah in Oklahoma.

At Sunday's Winterlight Festival, the Tulsa Jewish Community enjoyed the dazzling display, traditional foods, and musical performances.

Adam Weingarten, music teacher at Mizel Jewish Community Day School, lead the songs.

"I know that there are communities around the world that are struggling right now. Hanukkah is all about spreading the light and being proud to be Jewish," said Weingarten. "It's traditional that we have our Hanukkah menorahs, our Hanukkiahs, the candle lights, in the window or even outside to show the community that we are proud to be Jewish."

Dan Kaiman, Rabbi at The Synagogue, said the holiday's sentiment is especially important in light of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"Certainly the past two months have been difficult for Jewish communities, but also for communities worldwide, for the folks in Gaza, for the folks who have been suffering from humanitarian crises all over the world."

Weingarten says although there are only a couple thousand in Tulsa's Jewish community, they share a unique bond.

"It's a very special thing in Tulsa, this Jewish community. You see, there's hundreds of people here tonight. The community in Tulsa is not large by any means, but we are strong and mighty."

The Gathering Place will host a community-wide Hanukkah event on Thursday.

