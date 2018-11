A Tulsa boy boy who was granted a special wish for his 13th birthday this summer has died from bone cancer.

2 Works For You told you in August how Hunter John Hargreaves' dream came true when local family-owned businesses unexpectedly donated enough money to send him to Florida to watch sea turtles.



The surprise trip meant the world to him, friends said.

Hunter wanted to be a sea turtle rescuer when he grew up, he said. He died on Monday, a year after his cancer diagnosis.

According to his mom, Hunter was tough, happy and positive throughout his journey with terminal illness.

A pubic viewing for Hunter is scheduled at Schaudt's Funeral Service in Glenpool Thursday evening from 4-6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church of Glenpool on Friday at 2 p.m.

