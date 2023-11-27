Tulsa Botanic Garden to add 2-acre arboretum

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Botanic Garden underwent several updates in 2023, and in November, the garden announced a new project to begin in January 2024.

The Jim and Cherry Bost Arboretum will be the newest addition to the park with around two acres and over 100 trees, pathways, and walkways.

The arboretum will also have a water curtain fountain. It will sit between the Garden's visitor center and the Children's Discovery Garden.

"An entry donor plaza will mark the mid-point of the Arboretum with a 24ft. diameter circular concrete plaza with seating areas, donor recognition stones and pathways radiating out to explore different areas of the Arboretum," the garden said in a press release. "Leading up the hillside, a switchback, accessible pathway will follow a shallow stream to a small pond."

In July, the Tulsa Botanic Garden unveiled two new gardens. Watch as 2 News spoke with garden officials:

The arboretum is slated to be finished in the fall of 2024. The project was first funded by Cherry Bost in honor of her late husband, Jim Bost.

