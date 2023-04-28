Tulsa bookstores celebrate Independent Bookstore Day

TULSA, Okla. — Three local bookstores are holding unique events to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day on April 29.

The day is meant to celebrate and support local bookstores, who often provide a safe and relaxing environment for their communities.

Magic City Books in downtown Tulsa is holding a bookstore slumber party Friday night where guests 21 and older are invited to spend the night at the store.

To reserve tickets, click here.

Whitty Books on Admiral will hide a golden ticket in the store and whoever finds it will when 12 free audiobooks.

Both Whitty Books and Fulton Street Books and Coffee will be selling raffle tickets for $6.

Whoever's lucky ticket is drawn will win a $100 gift card to the bookstores.

