Tulsa bookstore announces free fair with diverse books after Scholastic controversy

TULSA, Okla. — Fulton Street Books and Coffee aims to host the Little Free Book Fair in spring 2024 after the Scholastic Book Fair announced new measures on books that feature racism in the U.S. and the LGBTQ+ community.

In a new initiative, Scholastic Book Fairs is giving elementary schools the option to include the "Share Every Story, Celebrate Every Voice" collection. Books in this collection are home to titles that feature LGBTQ+ and diverse stories.

However, Scholastic came under fire for that decision as some say they are supporting the banned book movement.

In a press release, SBF said the program allows schools to choose the level of risks they are willing to take against state laws.

There is now enacted or pending legislation in more than 30 U.S. states prohibiting certain kinds of books from being in schools – mostly LGBTQIA+ titles and books that engage with the presence of racism in our country. Because Scholastic Book Fairs are invited into schools, where books can be purchased by kids on their own, these laws create an almost impossible dilemma: back away from these titles or risk making teachers, librarians, and volunteers vulnerable to being fired, sued, or prosecuted. Scholastic Book Fair

Read Scholastic's full statement here.

One Tulsa bookstore shared in a Facebook post that they are planning the Little Free Book Fair which will offer a full range of book titles including those SBF may not offer at some schools.

FSBC said their goal is to give all people access to free books and provide titles that represent the community as a whole.

They are also looking for partners to help encourage literature for Tulsa students.

SBF said they continue to share the mission of diversity and hope to provide books that represent all voices.

