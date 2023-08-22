Tulsa Board of Adjustment denies transitional living home proposal

TULSA, Okla. — A controversial transitional living home will not be allowed near a south Tulsa neighborhood. The city of Tulsa Board of Adjustment denied the group’s special exception permit during a 3 hour meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Criminal Justice and Mercy Ministries of Oklahoma runs a program in Tulsa called the Exodus House to get people back into society after prison. They wanted to open a new home near 51st Street and Memorial Drive. People who live nearby, though, didn’t want it there. Ultimately they got their way Tuesday afternoon.

“The special exception has failed,” said the city of Tulsa Board of Adjustment.

In a 3 to 1 vote, the city of Tulsa Board of Adjustment denied the special exception request to turn an old nursing home into a transitional living center. It sits on Memorial Drive between 51st Street and 61st Street and has been empty the last two years.

“We’re very happy,” said neighbor Julie Potter.

Julie Potter lives nearby and is the President of her neighborhood association. She was joined by more than a dozen other people who spoke up opposing the project both in the hearing Tuesday afternoon and in the neighborhood.

“With the house being as close to the school as busy as it is, it’s a little concerning, said Tyler Brannon.

Tyler Brannon grew up in the area near 51st Street and Memorial Drive in the Sungate and South Plaza Neighborhoods. Neighbors echoed many concerns like a potential increase in crime, diminished property values, and the proximity to two local schools.

“I’ve had 3 families already tell me that if it came in, they were moving out,” said Potter.

“If this isn’t the place we’re supposed to be, we think God will have an even bigger and better place for us somewhere else,” said Keith Dobbs, Executive Director of Criminal Justice and Mercy Ministries of Oklahoma.

Keith Dobbs said although the permitting didn’t go according to their plan, it won’t stop the work they do to help Oklahomans.

“We have the highest incarceration rate in the U.S. and possibly in the world per capita, so we’re really trying to do our part to help folks transition from incarceration back to healthy productive contributing members of society,” said Dobbs.

For the neighbors, while they say they do appreciate the work they do;

“I believe in this,” said Potter. “I believe that people need to be supported and be able to move on with their lives.”

They’re glad it won’t be close by.

“I just don’t want any other invitations for people who aren’t necessarily seeing the as home like we are,” said Brannon.

Dobbs says as far as next steps, he’ll get with his board to see if they’ll appeal this decision or find a new space to open the home.

