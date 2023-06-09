Tulsa-based program to keep men out of prison maintains 96% success rate

TULSA, Okla. — The First Step Male Diversion Program is set to celebrate its seventh anniversary next month. It’s been quietly changing the lives of men in Oklahoma by keeping them out of prison and providing them with skills for a positive life.

“I thought I was decent at selling drugs and that it brought people around that I thought liked me or cared about me,” said Dillon Price, First Step graduate.

Three years ago, Price was arrested for trafficking meth. He told the officer at the time he had no plans to change.

“He said ‘you really need to get your life together,’” remembers Price. “I said ‘I don’t care what you say I’m going to sell drugs for the rest of my life. That is what I do and it’s all I know how to do.’”

Price’s father died when he was 12. When he realized his life choices could jeopardize a relationship with his young son, Price knew avoiding prison time by completing the First Step Male Diversion Program had to happen.

Former public defender David Phillips created the program after seeing the success of similar programs for women, like Women in Recovery. At the time, programs for men didn’t exist in the Tulsa area.

“They will be tax-paying, sober, independent young men supporting their families,” said Phillips of the program’s goal.

Participants must be non-violent offenders but likely to offend again. They wear an ankle monitor and live in a sober facility. For 18-24 months, they get help with health insurance, school, substance abuse. They take classes like financial literacy, parenting and nutrition.

“When you complete this program, you have more to lose than you’ve ever had in your whole entire life,” said Phillips.

Price was skeptical at first.

“I’ve never had a male figure in my life, so David wanting to help, it didn’t sit right with me,” he said.

But after trusting and surrendering to the program, Price now works full-time. He says it pays well enough for his wife to be a stay-at-home mom to their three children.

“It’s something I never thought I’d be able to do,” he said.

50% of the participants are supporting families. 70% of them didn’t grow up with an active father.

The next graduation is in August. The program supports 25 participants at a time, with a goal to expand to 45.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

