Tulsa Balloon Festival takes families to new heights

TULSA -- The five day festival outside the ORU campus in South Tulsa is bringing families to new heights.

More than two dozen balloons gear up to fly high at the Tulsa Balloon Festival, which brings in people from around the region.

"It’s our fourth annual state-cation, and we just came here since we thought it would be fun," said Julian Montenegro, who is visiting from Kansas.

The Montenegro's bought their Grandma, June Wilson, a balloon ride for Mother's Day.

"It’s just always fascinated me, you see them up in the sky and it just looks so majestic," said Wilson.

There may be one problem with her balloon trip...

"Yeah, terrified of heights!" said Wilson.

But Wilson is gathering up some major courage to fly up Sunday morning here in Tulsa.

"Pretty excited, it’s on my bucket list!" said Wilson.

The festival includes hot air balloons shaped like cartoon characters, plus carnival rides and helicopter trips.

Pilots also took up families in tethered baskets for about 40 feet for quick trips in a hot air balloon.

"Getting up there and kind of watching the world go by below, you’re just sitting there floating, it’s very peaceful very serene. It’s just something if you’ve never done it, it’s a once in a lifetime experience to go and do it," said Joel Sturdevant, a pilot for the RE/MAX balloon.

Sunday is the last day of the festival. It's free admission but $20 to park your car.

