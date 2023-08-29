The historic Cain’s Ballroom anchors the northern side of the district, while 108 Contemporary gallery holds down the southern side. And in between lies a romp of museums, galleries, and restaurants for every taste and budget. Live music and community events have long been a part of the downtown Tulsa experience, but the Tulsa Arts District started in earnest in 2012.
Events & Activities
Guthrie Green
An outdoor stage with a lush green lawn that brings concerts, movies, and workout classes to all.
Mayfest
Tulsa's oldest arts festival takes place every May in the Arts District.
Cain's Ballroom
The historic home of Western Swing music hosts concerts and events of all genres.
Dining & Shopping
Breakfast & Coffee
Chimera - vegan friendly food menu
Antoinette Baking Co. - serves breakfast and lunch
Gypsy Coffee House - authentic open mic nights
Casual Lunch or Dinner
Que Gusto - South American food, great to go
Lone Wolf - Banh mi sandwiches and fried rice
Sisserou's- award winning Caribbean cuisine
Fancy Dinner & Drinks
Amelia's- romantic wood-fired American food
Bull in the Alley - sneaky spot for steak and martinis
Basque - Spanish inspired dishes for brunch too
Late Night Bars
Majestic - LGBTQ+ club and venue
Valkyrie- moody yet fun craft cocktails
Soundpony - a dive bar for bicyclists
Shopping
Etnika - handmade and imported accessories
Made - gift shop with crafty personality
Magic City Books - locally-owned and wide selection
Learning & Exploring
Woody Guthrie Center & Bob Dylan Center
Permanent exhibits on both musicians, and rotating exhibits on other musicians and movements
Living Arts
Contemporary art gallery featuring emerging local artists
108 Contemporary
Contemporary fine craft gallery in a minimalist setting
Associations & Organizations
Tulsa Arts District Business Alliance
