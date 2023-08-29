The historic Cain’s Ballroom anchors the northern side of the district, while 108 Contemporary gallery holds down the southern side. And in between lies a romp of museums, galleries, and restaurants for every taste and budget. Live music and community events have long been a part of the downtown Tulsa experience, but the Tulsa Arts District started in earnest in 2012.

Events & Activities

Guthrie Green

An outdoor stage with a lush green lawn that brings concerts, movies, and workout classes to all.

Mayfest

Tulsa's oldest arts festival takes place every May in the Arts District.

Cain's Ballroom

The historic home of Western Swing music hosts concerts and events of all genres.

Dining & Shopping

Breakfast & Coffee

Chimera - vegan friendly food menu

Antoinette Baking Co. - serves breakfast and lunch

Gypsy Coffee House - authentic open mic nights

Casual Lunch or Dinner

Que Gusto - South American food, great to go

Lone Wolf - Banh mi sandwiches and fried rice

Sisserou's- award winning Caribbean cuisine

Fancy Dinner & Drinks

Amelia's- romantic wood-fired American food

Bull in the Alley - sneaky spot for steak and martinis

Basque - Spanish inspired dishes for brunch too

Late Night Bars

Majestic - LGBTQ+ club and venue

Valkyrie- moody yet fun craft cocktails

Soundpony - a dive bar for bicyclists

Shopping

Etnika - handmade and imported accessories

Made - gift shop with crafty personality

Magic City Books - locally-owned and wide selection

Learning & Exploring

Woody Guthrie Center & Bob Dylan Center

Permanent exhibits on both musicians, and rotating exhibits on other musicians and movements

Living Arts

Contemporary art gallery featuring emerging local artists

108 Contemporary

Contemporary fine craft gallery in a minimalist setting

Associations & Organizations

Tulsa Arts District Business Alliance

