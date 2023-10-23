Armed robbery suspects may be linked to several Walmart robberies across OK

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested two teenagers accused of trying to rob a Walmart over the weekend and believe they're tied to several other Walmart robberies dating back to the summer.

Investigators say the 16- and 17-year-old suspects are from Midwest City and believe at least two more suspects are on the run.

In July, Lt. Justin Ritter says suspects matching the same description attempted to rob a Walmart near Admiral and Sheridan.

Using the same method—wearing surgical masks and hooded sweatshirts, implying a weapon in a note—the suspects successfully robbed the Ponca City Walmart the same month.

On Friday, Bristow police posted photos on Facebook after a robbery of the same style in their town.

Sunday, after a failed robbery attempt at 109th and Memorial, police say the suspects immediately went to a Walmart in Glenpool. Interestingly, management happened to be in a meeting to discuss the ongoing armed robbery situations across the area.

With the topic in mind, security flagged the suspects while they were casing the scene and called the Glenpool Police Department.

“Once they were apprehended in Glenpool and he has a gun and a note consistent with the ones that keep getting passed around, that’s probable cause to arrest them at that point,” said Ritter.

The agencies are working together for more potential charges.

Overall, in Tulsa, armed robbery cases are down significantly. The unit worked 1,248 in 2019, 748 in 2020, 571 in 2021, and 480 last year.

Lt. Ritter credits the Crime Gun Unit created in 2018. Its sole purpose is to arrest people with illegal firearms.

He also credits his own unit for working together to identify serial offenders.

“Our office is open, we are an open format. If someone is communicating about a case, you can’t not hear them, so everyone knows what’s going on,” said Ritter.

2News asked Lt. Ritter whether he thinks more businesses with cameras are deterring armed robbers in Tulsa. While he said he was unsure if there is research linking the two, he said cameras have significantly helped with solving the cases.

Ritter said they know the names of the other people they are looking for and are confident in making more arrests soon.

