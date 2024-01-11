Tulsa Animal Welfare at full capacity ahead of winter storm

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Animal Welfare said they are at full capacity and are looking for people to adopt or foster dogs ahead of the arctic blast expected to roll through the weekend of Jan 12.

TAW said they took in 85 animals since Jan. 8. With the high increase in occupancy they are calling this a Red Alert situation for the shelter.

The shelter reminds people that all of the animals at TAW are spayed, neutered and vaccinated and go thorough an extensive medical exam.

Due to this situation, TAW is waving all fees while they are overcapacity.

If you would like to adopt or foster a dog or cat go to the TAW website here.

