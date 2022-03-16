Tulsa Animal Welfare at '160% capacity' pleading for community help

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Animal Welfare is pleading with the community for help as they deal with an influx of animals dropped off at their shelter.

The shelter posted to Facebook on Tuesday that 60 pets had been dropped off over the previous two days.

“We are absolutely over capacity," Director of Operations Kristin Barney says. "We’re at probably 160% over capacity."

The shelter is urging people to try finding stray dogs' families before taking them to the shelter, and for anyone who can't keep their own animal to try to rehome it themselves first.

The shelter is asking others who could take in an animal to consider adopting some of these dogs or at least offering to foster them.

“If you choose to foster it just gives an animal a place outside of the shelter to spend some time," Barney says. "So it allows us to get to know the animals better so it helps us placing them with adopters. And it just frees up some immediate space in the shelter. And if you’re interested in being a foster we provide you all the materials, you just have to provide the love for a short period of time”

