Tulsa animal nonprofit benefits from Betty White Challenge

TULSA, Okla. — Fans are honoring Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday on Monday with the "Betty White Challenge."

They're donating to local animal organizations to celebrate White.

One Tulsa nonprofit, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals, benefited from the challenge.

“Some days, you know, we don’t get maybe $50 to $100 on a Monday," said Erin Shackelford, executive director of Oklahoma Alliance for Animals.

However, this Monday, the nonprofit got quite the birthday present.

“We’ve got probably around $7,000 of monetary donations today," Shackelford said.

Shackelford said before this all started, she had no idea about Betty White’s love and advocacy for animals and is impressed by the support people are showing her.

“We’ve seen donations coming from all kinds," Shackelford said. "Our normal donors that we see donate quite frequently, but then we’re also seeing a lot of new donors who are just big Betty White fans and wanted to support the cause.”

Shackelford said people also donated items on their Amazon wishlist, such as food for their pet pantry and dog collars and harnesses for their Unchain OK program.

As for the money, it will help them as they work to protect pets from homelessness and neglect.

“Pets that have medical issues, medical needs," Shackelford said. "And it’s also going to help our Unchain program. It’s something that is always in need of funds because we help with dog houses and straw, we do community pickups for straw when it gets really cold out.”

If you'd like to donate to Oklahoma Alliance for Animals you can do so here.

