Tulsa Air National Guard adding onsite fueling station

TULSA, Okla. — On Monday the Tulsa Air National Guard, 138th Fighter Wing broke ground on the future site of a new fuel storage facility.

The facility will be on the grounds of the 138th Fighter Wing and will provide fuel for F-16 and ground vehicles from the guard unit.

It will also serve is the fueling point for the Oklahoma Army National Guard's UH-60 and LUH-72 helicopters, which are on the other side of the runway.

The commander for the 138th, Colonel Michael Meason said this addition will reduce readiness time by more than half.

"Currently for one fuel truck to replenish, it's about a one-hour round trip," Meason said. "Now that trip could be 15 minutes. So it actually increases the efficiency of our manpower."

Along with efficiency, Meason said his group will be ready to go at any time.

“In the event we had a fuel supply chain distribution, the 138th Fighter Wing could continue to operate,” Meason said.

The cost of the project is an estimated $19.7 million. It's expected to be completed by January 2023.

