Tulsa adoption attorney has message for Oklahoma legislators

TULSA -- Tulsa adoption attorney Becki Murphy has a message for Oklahoma legislators, which has gone viral on social media.

Murphy says that her, along with 100 other female attorneys, will be headed to the Capitol on Monday to "help" legislators come up with a resolution.

"I feel like we can help you, collectively, come up with a resolution. But let’s be clear. There WILL be change. And it WILL be for the better for our children," she said.

