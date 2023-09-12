Tulsa adds Asian Affairs to Title V Commissions

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa's Office for Resilience and Equity announced it is adding Asian Affairs to its list of Title V Commissions.

"Tulsa is becoming a global city," said Mayor G.T. Bynum at the announcement's press conference.

City officials say Tulsa has seen more than a 50% growth in its Asian population in the last decade.

"This is an amazing day for the Asian American community, and also for Tulsa," said Sarah Gilpin, a working group member. "The Asian community has such a rich heritage of celebration, of culture to share with Tulsa."

According to its webpage, the Asian Affairs Commission plans to focus on five key areas:



Workforce/Economic Development

Research/Data Collection

Community Development

Education

Civic Engagement

G.T. Bynum signed a Request For Action (RFA) which now goes to the Tulsa City Council.

Once approved, Asian Affairs Commission will begin meetings in January 2024.

