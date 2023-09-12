Tulsa adds Asian Affairs to Title V Commissions

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa's Office for Resilience and Equity announced it is adding Asian Affairs to its list of Title V Commissions.
"Tulsa is becoming a global city," said Mayor G.T. Bynum at the announcement's press conference.
City officials say Tulsa has seen more than a 50% growth in its Asian population in the last decade.
"This is an amazing day for the Asian American community, and also for Tulsa," said Sarah Gilpin, a working group member. "The Asian community has such a rich heritage of celebration, of culture to share with Tulsa."
According to its webpage, the Asian Affairs Commission plans to focus on five key areas:
- Workforce/Economic Development
- Research/Data Collection
- Community Development
- Education
- Civic Engagement
G.T. Bynum signed a Request For Action (RFA) which now goes to the Tulsa City Council.
Once approved, Asian Affairs Commission will begin meetings in January 2024.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube